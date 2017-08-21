 Skip Nav
The Royals
15 Times Kate Middleton Was Totally Just a Regular Mom
Little Kids
These 29 Parenting Hacks Are Serious Game Changers For 2017
Hair Tutorials
Bye-Bye, Ponytail! 11 Easy Hairdos For Your Daughter
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News

As far as Will knew, he and his wife, Chelsie, were doing a standard couple's photo shoot. Although he thought it was awesome that the photographer handed them chalkboards to write out three words to best describe each other, he couldn't have imagined just how shocked he'd be when Chelsie turned to reveal her board, which read, "You're going to be a daddy." Thanks to the stunning photos taken by photographer Kara Quinn, we can all relive this couple's epic surprise pregnancy announcement with them (over and over and over, because it's so damn cute).

In a post to Instagram, Chelsie shared that she always knew she'd want to capture Will's reaction to her pregnancy news, so she was beyond excited for the photo shoot with Kara. "We will cherish these [photos] forever! In a nutshell, Kara told us each to write three words to describe each other, then had us present our 'words' one at a time. Little did he know . . ." Chelsie wrote.

Related
This Balloon Pregnancy Announcement Is the Easiest Way to Show a Growing Family

"It isn't every day I'm asked to be a part of such a special moment," Kara told POPSUGAR. "For a couple of days, I was actually the only person who knew that Chelsie was pregnant. I was so nervous and so excited all at the same time. When Chelsie finally turned her chalkboard around, it was a long couple of seconds before Will actually understood what it said. As you can see in the photos, he was in pure, PURE shock, making it one of the most special moments I've ever been a part of. Tears were flowing and hugs were being shared. It's sessions like this that give me passion for what I do as a photographer."

See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pregnancy AnnouncementsPhotography
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
These 27 Modern Maternity Photo Ideas Will Make You Want to Get Pregnant in 2017
by Lauren Levy
Photos of Water Births
Photography
This Is What a Water Birth Really Looks Like
by Lauren Levy
Stillborn Baby Photos
Babies
The Most Heartbreakingly Beautiful Newborn Photos You'll Ever See
by Lisa Horten
Best Places to Watch the Solar Eclipse in US 2017
Photography
The 10 Best Places to Watch the Solar Eclipse in the US
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Twins Who Gave Birth on Same Day Re-Create Maternity Photo
Pregnancy
Jaw-Dropping Then-and-Now Photos of the Twin Sisters Who Gave Birth 15 Minutes Apart
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds