See Stunning Photos of a Woman Surprising Her Husband With Pregnancy News

As far as Will knew, he and his wife, Chelsie, were doing a standard couple's photo shoot. Although he thought it was awesome that the photographer handed them chalkboards to write out three words to best describe each other, he couldn't have imagined just how shocked he'd be when Chelsie turned to reveal her board, which read, "You're going to be a daddy." Thanks to the stunning photos taken by photographer Kara Quinn, we can all relive this couple's epic surprise pregnancy announcement with them (over and over and over, because it's so damn cute).

In a post to Instagram, Chelsie shared that she always knew she'd want to capture Will's reaction to her pregnancy news, so she was beyond excited for the photo shoot with Kara. "We will cherish these [photos] forever! In a nutshell, Kara told us each to write three words to describe each other, then had us present our 'words' one at a time. Little did he know . . ." Chelsie wrote.



"It isn't every day I'm asked to be a part of such a special moment," Kara told POPSUGAR. "For a couple of days, I was actually the only person who knew that Chelsie was pregnant. I was so nervous and so excited all at the same time. When Chelsie finally turned her chalkboard around, it was a long couple of seconds before Will actually understood what it said. As you can see in the photos, he was in pure, PURE shock, making it one of the most special moments I've ever been a part of. Tears were flowing and hugs were being shared. It's sessions like this that give me passion for what I do as a photographer."