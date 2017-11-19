 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Drop Everything — Yankee Candle Now Makes Advent Calendars!
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Drop Everything — Yankee Candle Now Makes Advent Calendars!

There are so many lovely things about the holidays, including the excuse to burn candles in every corner of your home for comfort, warmth, and embracing the festive "hygge" lifestyle. But why go the usual route and buy one big votive when your favorite brand has a candle-filled Advent calendar to last you all December long? That's right — Yankee Candle makes Advent calendars, and they're exactly as incredible as you'd imagine!

Filled with a different tealight scent for every day, these "Christmas Countdown" calendars are perfect for anybody who can't commit to a favorite holiday aroma. Because each tealight can burn for four to six hours, that means you can light a different candle every evening of the Winter holidays! Check out the calendar options and see how Yankee Candle-lovers are enjoying their Advents as the holiday season approaches.

Yankee Candle Holiday Party Christmas Advent Calendar
$41
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Yankee Candle Village Countdown Calendar
$30
from yankeecandle.com
Buy Now
Yankee Candle Tree Countdown Calendar Gift Set
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Yankee Candle Advent Calendar 2017 Wreath Scented Tea Light Candles Set
$250
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Yankee Candle Holiday Party Advent Calendar
Yankee Candle Village Countdown Calendar
Yankee Candle Tree Countdown Calendar Gift Set
Yankee Candle Wreath Advent Calendar
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Trending GiftsYankee CandleAdvent CalendarsGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Yankee Candle Holiday Party Christmas Advent Calendar
from amazon.com
$41
Yankee Candle Village Countdown Calendar
from yankeecandle.com
$30
Yankee Candle Tree Countdown Calendar Gift Set
from amazon.com
$30
Yankee Candle Advent Calendar 2017 Wreath Scented Tea Light Candles Set
from amazon.com
$250
Shop More
A Pea in the Pod Maternity Dresses SHOP MORE
A Pea in the Pod
Maternity Watercolor-Print Maxi Dress
from Macy's
$158$79.97
A Pea in the Pod
Maternity Floral-Print Sheath Dress
from Macy's
$128$99.97
A Pea in the Pod
Maternity Mosaic-Print Maxi Dress
from Macy's
$128$69.97
A Pea in the Pod
Maternity Tiered Nursing Maxi Dress
from Macy's
$88$59.97
A Pea in the Pod
Nursing Wrap Maxi Dress
from Macy's
$88$69.97
Disney Girls' Jewelry SHOP MORE
Disney
Sterling Minnie Mouse Character Pendantwith Chain
from QVC
$44
Disney
Princess Tiara Ring, 14K Gold
from QVC
$99.90
Disney
Ariel Sterling Silver Pendant Necklace
from JCPenney
$124.98
Disney
Disney's Mickey Mouse Sterling Silver Necklace
from Kohl's
$75$26.25
Disney
Disney's Tsum Tsum Stitch
from Kohl's
$12
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds