Drop Everything — Yankee Candle Now Makes Advent Calendars!

There are so many lovely things about the holidays, including the excuse to burn candles in every corner of your home for comfort, warmth, and embracing the festive "hygge" lifestyle. But why go the usual route and buy one big votive when your favorite brand has a candle-filled Advent calendar to last you all December long? That's right — Yankee Candle makes Advent calendars, and they're exactly as incredible as you'd imagine!

Filled with a different tealight scent for every day, these "Christmas Countdown" calendars are perfect for anybody who can't commit to a favorite holiday aroma. Because each tealight can burn for four to six hours, that means you can light a different candle every evening of the Winter holidays! Check out the calendar options and see how Yankee Candle-lovers are enjoying their Advents as the holiday season approaches.