Anderson Cooper Apologizes For His "Crude" Remark to a Trump Supporter
Hillary Clinton Actually Practiced Avoiding an "Unwanted Trump Hug" — and the Video Is Gold
18 People Who Are in Line For the Presidency If Trump Is Impeached
This Video of Comey Trying to Hide From Trump Is So Hilarious to Watch Now

Anderson Cooper Apology to Trump Supporter Jeffrey Lord

Anderson Cooper Apologizes For His "Crude" Remark to a Trump Supporter

Anderson Cooper is showing (and telling) us how he really feels about Trump's supporters. Following that epic eye roll he gave Kellyanne Conway when she last appeared on his show, Cooper found himself dishing a little too much truth when he told CNN commentator, and Trump supporter, Jefferey Lord, that he would defend the president "if he took a dump on his desk". Watch the jaw-dropping moment unfold below.

Immediately after, Cooper issued an apology to Lord, saying he regretted "the crude sentence". Read his tweeted apology and social media's reaction to his remark ahead.

Image Source: Getty / Ilya S. Savenok
US News
