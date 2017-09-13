This Is Not a Drill! Obama Wants Your Help to Change the World

An announcement from President Obama: get ready for the inaugural Obama Foundation Summit. https://t.co/WdBQALg9je pic.twitter.com/TwzsGzzhDj — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) September 13, 2017

Barack Obama is on an ambitious new mission: to bring people together to change not just their communities but also the world at large. No big deal!

In a video message released on Sept. 13, the former president announced the inaugural Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, an event he described as a "hands-on exchange of ideas in my hometown" that will gather hundreds of civic leaders from around the world to work on solving our "common problems." According to the Obama Foundation website, attendees can expect to experience a mix of "civic art, technology, and music from around the world."

But don't worry, you don't have to be an internationally renowned problem-solver to secure a spot at the summit. Obama encouraged up-and-coming community leaders to apply for admission through Obama.org, explaining that one of his goals for the first-ever Obama Foundation Summit is to "hear directly from the future leaders" who he hopes will leave the event feeling empowered to make a difference in their own communities.

Start filling out your application for the Obama Foundation Summit here. (And good luck!)