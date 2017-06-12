 Skip Nav
12 Books to Help You Survive Trump's Presidency
12 Books to Help You Survive Trump's Presidency

After President Donald Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway famously gave us the term "alternative facts," sales of George Orwell's classic dystopian novel 1984 skyrocketed. People evidently saw parallels between the Trump administration's tendency to masquerade lies as the truth and the terrifying universe of Orwell's book, where truth has been redefined as whatever the authoritarian government decides is true, no matter how demonstrably false.

Trump is known for not being much of a reader, but what better way to maintain our own sanity than by diving into other smart, thought-provoking books that will help us navigate the next four years? We've collected a variety of texts, both fiction and nonfiction, old and recent, that will do just that.

