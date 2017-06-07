 Skip Nav
A Funny Thing Happened When Chris Christie Defended Trump's Alleged Comments to Comey
Chris Christie Comments on James Comey Opening Statement

A Funny Thing Happened When Chris Christie Defended Trump's Alleged Comments to Comey

On Wednesday, June 7, former FBI director James Comey released a jaw-dropping, seven-page opening statement to the Senate about his relationship with President Trump, one day before his highly anticipated hearing before Congress. Comey will reportedly testify that Trump did, in fact, ask him to drop his investigation into former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who was under investigation for misleading Vice President Mike Pence and lying about his ties with Russia before his resignation.

In an interview with MSNBC, New Jersey governor Chris Christie came to Trump's defense and chalked up the president's request that Comey drop the Federal Bureau's investigation into Michael Flynn as "normal New York City conversation" — but the internet wasn't having it. Immediately after the interview aired, Twitter users weighed in with their own versions of "normal New York City conversation" that are both hilarious and brutally honest, just like the city itself. Keep reading to see what we mean.

How to Watch the James Comey Hearing, Even If You Don't Have Cable

Image Source: Getty / Drew Angerer
