A Funny Thing Happened When Chris Christie Defended Trump's Alleged Comments to Comey

On Wednesday, June 7, former FBI director James Comey released a jaw-dropping, seven-page opening statement to the Senate about his relationship with President Trump, one day before his highly anticipated hearing before Congress. Comey will reportedly testify that Trump did, in fact, ask him to drop his investigation into former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who was under investigation for misleading Vice President Mike Pence and lying about his ties with Russia before his resignation.

In an interview with MSNBC, New Jersey governor Chris Christie came to Trump's defense and chalked up the president's request that Comey drop the Federal Bureau's investigation into Michael Flynn as "normal New York City conversation" — but the internet wasn't having it. Immediately after the interview aired, Twitter users weighed in with their own versions of "normal New York City conversation" that are both hilarious and brutally honest, just like the city itself. Keep reading to see what we mean.

That's normal New York City conversation like "time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee" is a normal New Jersey text message. — Kara Smoke (@kbsmoke) June 7, 2017

I'm sorry Chris Christie but a real "New York City conversation" goes like this. pic.twitter.com/gCrP2accM0 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 7, 2017

what a "normal, New York City conversation" actually sounds like:



"Pizza?? Fugghedaboutit!!!! Gentrification? The MTA is broken" https://t.co/44fyXJNi6f — eve peyser (@evepeyser) June 7, 2017

Before ordering my bacon, egg & cheese on a roll, I always ask for a side of loyalty "normal New York City conversation" #LoveTrumpsHate — M. Aguilar (@maguilardesign) June 7, 2017

"New York City conversation" is the new "locker room talk" — dan sinker (@dansinker) June 7, 2017