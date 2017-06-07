How to Watch the James Comey Hearing, Even If You Don't Have Cable

Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, June 8, regarding President Donald Trump and his campaign's alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. While most congressional hearings are relegated to C-Span, this unusually high-profile hearing will air on ABC, NBC, and CBS, starting at 9:45 a.m. ET. If you don't have cable, head over to Twitter, which will be live streaming the event in partnership with Bloomberg. The event is so popular that one bar in Washington DC is offering free drinks if Trump tweets about Comey during the hearing.



Union Pub DC announced the promotion on its Facebook page, writing:

TOMORROW: We open at 9:30AM & buying a round of drinks for the house every time Trump Tweets about Comey during his testimony! This "special" will run til Comey's testimony is over, or 4pm, whichever is earlier. #ThisTown #CapitolHill

Union Pub won't be the only establishment throwing a watch party, either. Four other bars in the DC area will reportedly host watch parties for Comey's testimony before the Senate, opening their doors a bit earlier for attendees to get a good seat (and drink). Check out the list ahead.

