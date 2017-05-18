 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
We Know Chuck Schumer Isn't Actually Smoking a Joint Here, but We Can't Stop Giggling
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
Politics
What Exactly Is Single-Payer Health Care? Here's a Simple Explanation
Digital Life
The Internet Is Having a Field Day With This Photo of Ivanka Trump's Name Tag
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 10  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
We Know Chuck Schumer Isn't Actually Smoking a Joint Here, but We Can't Stop Giggling

With so much happening on Capitol Hill, it's nice to laugh at a picture of Chuck Schumer just hanging out, seemingly smoking a colossal joint. On May 18, Senator Ben Sasse shared several pictures of himself and Senator Tom Cotton chatting up other senators just walking past them, namely John McCain, John Cornyn, and Chuck Schumer. After looking at the pictures more closely, however, Sasse noticed something a little off.

In a tweet, Sasse wrote, "Holy moly — it looks like Senator Schumer and I are smoking reefer outside a wedding." Due to the completely coincidental placement of Schumer's hands, it really does look like he's "smoking" the security camera behind him. In true fashion, the internet quickly ran with it and began photoshopping the picture in question. It eventually got so much attention that Schumer himself just had to address it. Ahead, learn more about the internet's obsession with these fascinating photos.

Related
The Internet Is Having a Field Day With This Photo of Ivanka Trump's Name Tag

Previous Next
Join the conversation
MemesSocial MediaDigital LifeHumor
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Ivanka Trump Blank Name Tag Photo
Digital Life
by Terry Carter
12 Years a Slave Viral Essay
Digital Life
This Student's Essay on 12 Years a Slave Is Both Candid and Heartwrenching
by Terry Carter
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Google Doc Phishing Email Scam
Google
Here's What to Do If You Clicked on the Google Doc Email Scam
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Mansplaining?
Humor
Women Share the Most Cringeworthy Things Men Have Mansplained to Them
by Terry Carter
ColourPop Tie-Dye Highlighter May 2017
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
Burrito Memes
Humor
Only True Burrito-Lovers Will Understand These 12 So Real Memes
by Celia Fernandez
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Donald Trump "With Few Exceptions" Meme
Politics
With 1 Simple Phrase, Trump's Lawyers Just Fueled the Internet's Favorite New Meme
by Victoria Messina
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Pharrell Williams NYU Commencement Speech Video 2017
Pharrell Williams
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds