 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
Here's How You Can Help the People of Puerto Rico Recover From Hurricane Maria
Donald Trump
Michael Jordan Doesn't Believe Anyone Who Protests Should Be "Demonized or Ostracized"
US News
An Usher Becomes a Hero After Stopping Gunman in Mass Shooting at Tennessee Church

Colin Kaepernick 2013 Beats by Dre Protest Commercial

This 2013 Beats by Dre Commercial Starring Colin Kaepernick Is Eerily Prescient

Back in 2013, Donald Trump was just a reality TV host and Colin Kaepernick was a rising star in the NFL and one of the athletes featured in a national ad campaign for Beats by Dre. Less than five years later, Trump is our commander-in-chief — and Kaepernick is a free agent without a team to call home, has no corporate sponsors, and is the latest target of the president's ire.

On Sept. 22, Trump decided to move away from his ongoing feud with North Korea and embarked on a new campaign: getting the NFL to blacklist players like Kaepernick, who famously protested racial inequality and police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem last year. "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners — when somebody disrespects our flag — to say, 'Get that son of a b*tch off the field right now,'" Trump ranted at a public rally, adding, "Out. He's fired. He's fired!"

The events that unfolded in the three days following the initial comment felt oddly displaced in time, a set of events that was rehashed by the president with seemingly only one goal in mind: to create drama. Trump continued to rage against Kaepernick, NFL officials and leaders, and even an NBA player (Steph Curry) as the weekend progressed, never once letting up or listening to reason. But what Trump appeared not to realize is that Kaepernick is a model of American resiliency — and that he had little to no chance of getting the public at large to join him in the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Case in point: that 2013 Beats commercial. As quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick was depicted as using his headphones to block out the unwanted noise of angry, protesting Seattle Seahawks fans as he entered a stadium to play the team. The angry energy seems to roll right off his back as he walks with his head held high through the parking lot, completely ignoring the hate speech and random objects that are thrown in his direction. It's an eerily prescient vision of the saga that Kaepernick has now found himself at the center of and a truly breathtaking thing to watch several years after it first aired.

What can we take away from all this? Kaepernick has never folded under the pressure of angry fans or detractors, and that's something our president really ought to take a lesson from — and maybe, next time, he'll pick his battles more wisely. Above, watch the ad in full — but remember to remind yourself that time is not, in fact, a flat circle . . . regardless of how much it may feel that way sometimes.

Join the conversation
Colin KaepernickUS NewsPoliticsDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Politics
by Ryan Roschke
Anthony Weiner Sentenced to Prison for Sexting Underage Girl
Hillary Clinton
by Lindsay Miller
John Oliver on Trump Saying People Are Happy When Confused
Donald Trump
The 1 Easy Way to Tell When Donald Trump Is in Over His Head
by Chelsea Hassler
Leonardo DiCaprio on Donald Trump Meeting, Climate Change
Politics
by Lisa Peterson
Michelle Obama Salt Lake City Speech 2017
Opinion
by Lisa Peterson
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds