Caution: This Iridescent Nebula May Hypnotize You With Its Beauty
Crab Nebula Supernova Photo

Caution: This Iridescent Nebula May Hypnotize You With Its Beauty

Ah, space: it's a limitless and utterly mesmerizing place filled with some of the most naturally beautiful phenomena. If you enjoy photos or GIFs of dying stars, you'll love this newest photo from NASA of the Crab Nebula.

This stellar cloud of gas and dust, which features the most intriguing tendrils that inspired its name, resulted from a supernova explosion way back in 1054 AD. Since then, a few snapshots of the nebula have surfaced, but none are quite as detailed as the latest one. This wasn't just a one-and-done kind of photo like your average selfie; it's a composite image that combines data from five different telescopes, making for a way more comprehensive look at its breadth.

The Crab Nebula is 6,500 light years from Earth and is about 10 light years in diameter. We can't help but admire the gorgeous, hypnotizing blend of vibrant pink, purple, and yellow hues in the image. It almost appears iridescent! Thanks, NASA, for giving us our new computer desktop backgrounds.

Image Source: NASA ESA NRAO/AUI/NSF and G. Dubner (University of Buenos Aires)
