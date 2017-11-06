 Skip Nav
Photography
15 Stunning Photographs For This Year's Nat Geo Nature Photo Contest
Politics
This Federal Judge Had a Brutal Rebuttal For Homophobic Business Owners
Twitter
Hillary Clinton's Response to Trump's "Crooked Hillary" Tweet Is the Ultimate Mic Drop

Cyclist Flips Off Trump Motorcade in Virginia October 2017

We Are Forever Indebted to This Cyclist Who Flipped Off Trump's Motorcade

Update: On Nov. 6, it was reported that the female cyclist, Juli Briskman, had been fired from her job as a government contractor after the photo went viral in October.

Original story:
Following the news that his former campaign manager would likely be indicted in just a few days, Donald Trump decided to hit the golf course. On Oct. 28, as the president visited the Trump National Golf Club outside Washington DC to hit a few rounds, he was given a taste of the world outside of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. when a female cyclist proudly raised her middle finger as she rode alongside the presidential motorcade.

Fortunately, a photographer was able to capture the defiant moment. Though the cyclist has yet to come forward — nor has she been identified — she quickly became an internet sensation, embodying the frustration, hopelessness, and anger many Americans feel about the current political state.

The Guardian's David Smith was also thankfully on the scene and able to document the events as they unfolded. After the motorcade passed by a pedestrian giving a thumbs-down sign, Smith reported, "It overtook a female cyclist, wearing a white top and cycling helmet, who responded by giving the middle finger. The motorcade had to slow and the cyclist caught up, still offering the finger, before turning off in a different direction."

Image Source: Getty / Brendan Smialowski / AFP
Join the conversation
US NewsSocial MediaPoliticsHumorDonald Trump
The Lion King
14 Hilarious Reactions to Beyoncé Joining the Lion King Reboot Cast
by Terry Carter
Funny Emoji Texts
Humor
17 People Who Emoji Better Than You
by Lisette Mejia
Paul Manafort's House Cold Open SNL Skit Video
Politics
SNL Tackles Both Paul Manafort and Harvey Weinstein in 1 Brutal Takedown
by Terry Carter
Nightmare Before Christmas Gender Reveal Fake Out
Humor
No One Expected the Twist to This Nightmare Before Christmas Gender Reveal
by Alessia Santoro
Michelle Obama Responds to Melania Trump Gift Meme
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Addresses the Melania Trump Gift Meme
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds