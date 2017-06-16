 Skip Nav
The Daily Show Opens a Trump "Presidential Twitter Library" — Just 1 Block From Trump Tower
The Daily Show Opens a Trump "Presidential Twitter Library" — Just 1 Block From Trump Tower

This weekend only, New York City residents and visitors have the privilege of visiting a one-of-a-kind attraction: The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library. Presented by The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, this free exhibit displays some of the POTUS's best (and by best, I mean worst) tweets to date in a museum-like setting — fancy gold picture frames and all. No, this isn't fake news, but you can bet there will be a whole lot of covfefe involved.

This isn't just any ol' presentation, either, as it "will feature visual installations and a fully interactive experience for hands of all sizes." The best part of all? The library is located at 3 W. 57th St., which is merely one block away from Trump Tower. It's open from June 16 through 18, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. A handful of lucky visitors have already stopped by and naturally couldn't resist sharing photos from the exhibit. If it's too late to book your tickets to NYC, read on to see what this hilarious display looks like in real life.

US NewsOpinionTrevor NoahPoliticsThe Daily ShowDonald Trump
