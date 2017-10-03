Debra Messing Calls Out Ivanka Trump: "It's Time to Do Something"

Debra Messing isn't done resisting Donald Trump's contentious presidency. The Will and Grace actress delivered a moving — albeit hilarious — acceptance speech at the 28th annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 6 and addressed the "very bad, and very orange man in our White House . . . at least a few days a month," she joked.

Messing, who took home GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award, called on all Americans to resist Trump's controversial policies and even urged them to text the Congressional switchboard in Washington DC. "Don't be shy, I know all of your cell phones are open because you've been taking selfies all night," she quipped.

Messing then spoke directly to Ivanka Trump, whom she referred to as "the secretary of state," saying, "It is not enough to simply say that women's issues are important to you. It's time to do something." Watch her full nine-minute acceptance speech above to hear her empowering call for action that will inspire you.