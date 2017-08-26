We've all been there. You receive a text message that just can't wait, and suddenly you find yourself texting while distracted.

A new PSA highlights just how silly we look when we're trying to multitask and text at the same time, especially when we end up walking into poles or ponds because we're not paying attention. If you've ever been guilty of this, this new Safely Home PSA, sponsored by the South African government, will speak to you. Just make sure you watch until the goosebump-inducing end.