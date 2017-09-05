An Evil Genius Swapped Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un's Hair and We Can't Look Away

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un may be dominating the news right now with a looming threat of all-out war, but it certainly isn't keeping the internet from poking a bit of fun at the two superpowerful men. And if the above photo is any indication, the games have just begun.

A Reddit user posted a diptych of Trump and Jong-un with their hair meticulously swapped on Aug. 10, coinciding with the publication of French magazine Libération's take on the very same idea, and it features an outstandingly blond, Trump-ified version of the North Korean leader. The emergence of these memes is in line with a larger trend of face swapping and hair swapping the men and women we see on TV all the time, which began in earnest in the lead-up to the 2012 election and has evolved as the years have progressed. Here, we see the natural evolution of the swap: making everyone — and everything — look like our wispy-haired, strangely-colored president.

It's only a matter of time before we get a Trump face swap Snapchat filter, but until then, you can work your own magic online in the Trump's Hair tool. And if you're anything like us, you'll be gazing at this downright terrifying yet unbearably fascinating photo all day long.