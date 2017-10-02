Trump Calls Las Vegas Shooting "An Act of Pure Evil"

President Donald Trump delivered solemn remarks on Oct. 2, condemning the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 58 people dead and more than 500 people wounded and calling it "an act of pure evil."

"My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock, and grief," Trump read from a teleprompter set up in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House. "Last night, a gunman opened fire on a large crowd at a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. He brutally murdered more than 50 people and wounded hundreds more. It was an act of pure evil." Trump then ordered that the country fly all American flags at half-staff and announced that he would be traveling to Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 4, to meet with first responders, law enforcement, and the families of those affected by the mass shooting.

Trump initially responded to the events in Las Vegas by tweeting, "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!" early Monday morning.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Trump's later on-camera remarks were uncharacteristically apolitical, calling for national unity in a time of great loss and heartbreak. Trump did not, however, address the ongoing need for gun control reform in the US, nor the upcoming House vote on gun silencers — a subject that Hillary Clinton put at the forefront of her own personal statement in response to the tragedy.

"In times such as these, I know we are searching for some kind of meaning in the chaos, some kind of light in the darkness," he said. "The answers do not come easy. But we can take solace knowing that even the darkest space can be brightened by a single light, and even the most terrible despair can be illuminated by a single ray of hope."

Read Trump's remarks in full below, or watch the recording of his address to the nation above.