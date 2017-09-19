The Most Batsh*t-Crazy Things Trump Said During His UN General Assembly Speech

President Donald Trump made his debut at the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 19, where he made a wide-ranging speech that was, well . . . memorable. While addressing an auditorium filled with the world's most powerful leaders, Trump dished out threats to North Korea and took the opportunity to rehash his gripes with the Iranian nuclear deal. The president struck an angry, nationalist tone throughout his remarks that bore an uncanny resemblance to the "America-first" sentiments from his inaugural speech.

Below, we've broken out a few of the highlights (or lowlights, really) from President Trump's first UN General Assembly speech. Brave souls can read through the full transcript here.

Naturally, Trump made sure to mention his election win (and make some boastful claims) within the first few minutes. "Fortunately, the United States has done very well since Election Day last November 8th," Trump said, before claiming that "because of our regulatory and other reforms, we have more people working in the United States today than ever before." As The Washington Post pointed out, Congress hasn't actually passed any such reforms yet.

He described an ongoing effort between the United States and its allies to "crush the loser terrorists," which is probably the first time anyone has described any group as "losers" to the General Assembly. Finally, President Trump explained that nations should work on solving their problems alone. . . but also together? Throughout President Trump's address, he spoke about his belief that each country should take care of its own problems, claiming that individual countries should take "a greater role in promoting secure and prosperous societies in their own regions." But then in the conclusion of his address, Trump seemingly attempted to backtrack with a tone of unity, stating that "our message to the world" will be to "fight together, sacrifice together and stand together for peace, for freedom, for justice, for family, for humanity and for the almighty god who made us all." It was a confusing end to an overwhelmingly baffling speech.