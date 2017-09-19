 Skip Nav
Opinion
The Most Batsh*t-Crazy Things Trump Said During His UN General Assembly Speech
opinion
Why in the World Was Roger Ailes Memorialized During the Emmy Awards?
Mexico
Mexico Rocked by 7.1 Earthquake on Anniversary of Major 1985 Quake

Jimmy Kimmel Segment on Donald and Melania Trump Handshake

Let's Sit Back and Cringe at Donald and Melania Trump's Awkward Handshake, Shall We?

Since taking office, Donald Trump has earned another notable title besides President of the United States — he's also been (unofficially) dubbed the King of Awkward Handshakes. To date, he's earned the title through numerous encounters in which he just can't seem to get the simple gesture correctly, though his latest handshake flub just might be the most cringe-worthy yet.

It all went down when First Lady Melania Trump introduced her husband to the crowd during a public address on Sept. 15 at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. His response after walking across the stage to the podium? A freakin' handshake. You can almost feeling the discomfort burning through the screen when Trump reaches for her hand rather than going for a hug or smooch, and it only got worse when he nudged her off the stage afterward, saying, "You go sit down, honey." Yikes.

Of course, Jimmy Kimmel simply couldn't resist snatching up an opportunity to roast the awkward moment, and he did it oh-so-eloquently, calling the whole thing the "most uncomfortable display of affection between any husband and wife this year." But it didn't stop there, as he described Trump's handshake as shutting her down "like a robot from Westworld." Daaaamn.

Kimmel went on to give viewers a faux-sentimental "tribute" to Melania and Donald's longtime love, which included clips from their most notable displays of "affection," like that time she swatted his hand away and when she gave him a death stare that could penetrate glass at his inauguration. Watch Kimmel's entire segment above to see what else he had to say about the Trumps and their most recent cringe-worthy moment.
Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsMelania TrumpJimmy Kimmel LiveLate NightJimmy KimmelHumorDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Late Night Highlights
Unsuspecting People Brutally Insult 50 Cent While He Stands Right Behind Them
by Caitlin Hacker
Kate Beckinsale on Jimmy Kimmel Live August 2017
Celebrity Kids
Kate Beckinsale's Daughter Has a Crush on a Very Unlikely Celebrity
by Kelsie Gibson
First Pregnancy vs. Third Video
Humor
by Alessia Santoro
Melania Trump Veronica Beard Military Jacket
Melania Trump
by Sarah Wasilak
Kit Harington Game of Thrones Audition on Jimmy Kimmel Video
Game of Thrones
Jimmy Kimmel Imagines a World Where Kit Harington Plays Dany on Game of Thrones
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds