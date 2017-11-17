 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
6 Powerful Photos That Will Make You Totally Rethink the Princess Stereotype
Sexual Harassment
The Science Behind Why Men Demand Women "Smile"
Millennials
Everyone Thinks Millennials Are Entitled — Even Millennials
Politics
The Opioid Epidemic's Biggest Culprit Isn't Heroin Anymore — It's Something Deadlier
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
6 Powerful Photos That Will Make You Totally Rethink the Princess Stereotype

Disney princesses rarely get as much credit as their superhero counterparts for representing strength, but they are so much more than just a group of pretty faces who can carry a tune. Iconic female characters like Belle and Ariel embody a spirit of adventure and fearlessness that has encouraged countless girls to live bolder lives and dream bigger dreams. If you ask me, that's exactly the kind of inner strength that every person — man, woman, kid, or adult — should admire.

To honor girls everywhere who exemplify these fierce, princess-like traits in their real lives, Disney launched a worldwide photography campaign in 2016 called "Dream Big, Princess" in partnership with United Nations Foundation's Girl Up program. Disney made a donation of one dollar to Girl Up for every social media post captioned with the hashtag #DreamBigPrincess, leading to a total donation of $1 million that will be used toward completing crucial gender equality projects all over the globe. Girl Up and Disney also tapped award-winning female photographers including Kate T. Parker and Ami Vitale to find and document girls who are fierce like Merida, who are brave like Mulan, or who walk to the beat of their own drum, just like Princess Tiana.

Related
What Disney Princess Are You Based on Your Star Sign?

On Nov. 16, POPSUGAR got the chance to see the awe-inspiring photos from the "Dream Big, Princess" campaign in person at a gallery inside UN's New York City headquarters. While touring the exhibit, we caught up with longtime Girl Up advocate and High School Musical actress Monique Coleman to find out what she hopes people take away from the exhibition. Coleman said that she wants girls "to see a self that they didn't even know was possible" through these photographs and that she also hopes that the impact of this gallery reaches beyond just half the population. "For us to see ourselves differently is great, but the world has to see us differently so that we can get more opportunities for girls in every possible area."

Related
Obama's Former Photographer Reminds Trump What It Looks Like to Respect Women

Ahead, check out some of the most moving images of girls who are redefining what it means to dream big and live life like a princess. You can see the empowering gallery in person at the UN headquarters visitors lobby via prescheduled guided tours or a UN security pass.

The Toughest Little Princess
Protector Princess
Barrier-Breaking Princess
Ambitious Princess
Competitive Princess
Determined Princess
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Female EmpowermentDisney PrincessesPhilanthropyUnited NationsFeminismDisneyPhotographyWomen
Disney
Disney Released a Rose Gold Holiday Bracelet and We're Officially Obsessed
by Hilary White
Baby's McDonalds Cake Smash
Babies
This Baby Had a McDonald's Cheeseburger Smash — and (Ba Da Ba Ba Bah) We're Lovin' It
by Kate Schweitzer
Mermaid Gift Ideas For Adults
Nostalgia
33 Mermaid Gifts For Aspiring Ariels
by Macy Cate Williams
The Top 15 Movies With "Cougar" Characters
Women
The Top 15 Movies With "Cougar" Characters
by Annie Gabillet
Female Travel Bloggers of Color
Women
10 Female Travel Bloggers of Color You Should Be Following
by Samantha O'Brochta
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds