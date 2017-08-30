Obama's Former Photographer Reminds Trump What It Looks Like to Respect Women

Respect for women, 1. (President Obama strategizes with from left, White House Counsel Kathy Ruemmler; Communications Director Jennifer Palmeiri; Katie Beirne Fallon, Deputy Communications Director; and Cecelia Munoz, Director of the Domestic Policy Council, in 2013.)

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:53am PDT