Einstein's Secrets to Happiness Are Much Simpler Than You'd Think

Albert Einstein certainly had some scientific theories that I can't even begin to wrap my head around, but his approach to happy living was simple, yet so dead on.

Back in 1922, instead of a tip, Einstein gave a courier at the Imperial Hotel Tokyo two hand-written notes describing his theory on happiness. According to the seller, who recently auctioned off one of the notes for a cool $1.56 million, Einstein told the messenger: "Maybe if you're lucky, those notes will become much more valuable than just a regular tip," The Guardian reported.

So what did the two notes read? Both messages resonated with me when I read them, because although they came from a literal genius, they are relatable approaches to finding and maintaining happiness in our lives.

One note said: "A quiet and modest life brings more joy than a pursuit of success bound with constant unrest."

The other simply (and accurately!) stated: "Where there's a will, there's a way."

So the key to happy living, according to arguably one of the most brilliant people to have ever lived, is to stop focusing so much on your perceived idea of success — or anyone else's perceived idea of success — but instead live modestly and with a purpose that is true to your own self.


