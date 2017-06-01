Who Is Putting Up Fake ICE Posters in Washington DC?

All over my neighborhood in SW DC today. pic.twitter.com/HU9BwpW0ZW — Balkans Bohemia (@BalkansBohemia) June 1, 2017

Washington DC residents woke up Thursday to a flurry of bizarre signs posted on lamp posts and bus stops, alleging to be from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The signs, titled "Sanctuary City Neighborhood Public Notice," listed that it's a federal offense to harbor, encourage, and aid undocumented immigrants. ICE has since confirmed the signs do not come from the department, and Mayor Muriel Bowser has condemned their posting as well.

The signs, which you can see above, were found on June 1. They look almost borderline official, considering they include various logos and the official numbers to the Department of Homeland Security and ICE. Bowser tweeted that the DC Police Department and Public Works office are working to remove them.

We have been in contact with @DCPoliceDept and @DCDPW to have them removed. [2/3] — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 1, 2017





Bowser also reaffirmed that DC is a sanctuary city and that it "respects all DC residents no matter their immigration status."

And a reminder that we respect all DC residents no matter their immigration status. Washington, DC remains a sanctuary city. #DCvalues [3/3] — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 1, 2017





The news is particularly disturbing as June marks the beginning of Immigrant Heritage Month and the signs are reminiscent of Nazi propaganda posters.