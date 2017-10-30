This Woman Dressed as the Fyre Festival For Halloween, and It's Savagely on Point

 Skip Nav
GUYS THIS FESTIVAL @fyre_fest IS A SCAM. THERE IS TRASH LITERALLY EVERYWHERE. PLEASE SEND HELP (AKA a yacht)

A post shared by Paige Elkington (@myfriendpaige) on

Remember Fyre Festival? You know — that hot mess of a music festival that was poised to be a "once-in-a-lifetime musical experience" but turned out to be a complete and utter disaster? Well, it looks like one genius woman simply couldn't resist emulating 2017's most entertaining fail by creating her very own Fyre Festival Halloween costume, and her getup is wildly accurate in summing up just how much of a raging dumpster fire the event truly was.

This Halloween, Paige Elkington wore a nude bodysuit and covered it in various pieces of trash (bubble wrap, plastic bags, and a piece of cardboard) to mimic how the Bahamian island was a total mess when guests arrived on that fateful weekend in April. On her wrist, she wore DIYed VIP bands, and she carried her iPhone for the photo opp to mock the fact that the "luxury" festival was hyped up to be an Instagram influencer's paradise. The icing on the cake that made Paige's Fyre Festival costume deserving of a freakin' standing ovation? She carried a styrofoam container filled with a (very sad looking) cheese sandwich and side salad as an ode to the "catered" food that was served to attendees that weekend. So genius!

As you may have predicted, Paige's followers were pretty into her one-of-a-kind costume, as comments on her post ranged from "this is perfect" and "iconic" to "she won Halloween." Why the heck didn't we think of this first?!

