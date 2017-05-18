 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
George W. Bush Photobombs a Baseball Reporter, Officially Gives Zero F*cks
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
Digital Life
The Internet Is Having a Field Day With This Photo of Ivanka Trump's Name Tag
Politics
What Exactly Is Single-Payer Health Care? Here's a Simple Explanation

George W. Bush Photobombs Reporter at Baseball Game

George W. Bush Photobombs a Baseball Reporter, Officially Gives Zero F*cks


George W. Bush has really leaned into his leisurely life postpresidency. At a recent Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies baseball game in Arlington, TX, the former president walked past reporter Emily Jones during a live segment. What did he do next? In true fashion, he photobombed her.

In the clip that has since gone viral, Bush is seen walking through the shot and stopping to simply say, "Hey!" Though the Fox Sports Southwest reporter did not notice it at the time, the moment was fortunately caught on camera.

In an interview with Time, Jones said she approached Bush following the incident and asked if he had photobombed her. His response? "Yep, I sure did!" She added, "I've been photobombed before, but he was the President, so he's kind of a big deal."

Though Bush was criticized during his presidency, the public has started to miss him since the inauguration of Donald Trump. At the Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Will Ferrell revived his famous impression of the former president and said, "How do you like me now?," adding, "History has proven to be kinder to me than many of you thought." Even House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi addressed Bush in an interview when she said, "I never thought I'd pray for the day that you were president again."

Join the conversation
George W. BushHumor
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Eating For Two Pregnancy Cravings
Humor
"Gourmet" Pregnancy Craving Cookbook Is the Most Hysterical Thing Ever
by Alessia Santoro
The Fitness Marshall Female Empowerment Quote
Body Positivity
by Dominique Astorino
Humor
by Kate Schweitzer
How Bush Avoided Endorsing Donald Trump Inauguration Speech
Donald Trump
George W. Bush's Response to Trump's Inauguration Speech Is Pure Gold
by Terry Carter
Will Kate Middleton Be the Princess of Wales?
The Royals
by Annie Gabillet
George W. Bush Adopts Puppy
Dogs
Laura and George W. Bush Rescue an Adorable Puppy From Texas Shelter
by Hedy Phillips
Jenna Bush Says George W. Bush Is a Feminist
Jenna Bush
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Dad Is a Feminist and Knows That's Kind of Hard to Believe
by Kelsey Garcia
Trump "No Politician Treated Worse" Reactions
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jim Beam Coffee
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Signs You're the Oldest Sibling
Humor
17 Signs You're the Oldest Sister
by Macy Cate Williams
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds