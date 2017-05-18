George W. Bush Photobombs a Baseball Reporter, Officially Gives Zero F*cks





George W. Bush has really leaned into his leisurely life postpresidency. At a recent Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies baseball game in Arlington, TX, the former president walked past reporter Emily Jones during a live segment. What did he do next? In true fashion, he photobombed her.

In the clip that has since gone viral, Bush is seen walking through the shot and stopping to simply say, "Hey!" Though the Fox Sports Southwest reporter did not notice it at the time, the moment was fortunately caught on camera.

In an interview with Time, Jones said she approached Bush following the incident and asked if he had photobombed her. His response? "Yep, I sure did!" She added, "I've been photobombed before, but he was the President, so he's kind of a big deal."

Though Bush was criticized during his presidency, the public has started to miss him since the inauguration of Donald Trump. At the Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Will Ferrell revived his famous impression of the former president and said, "How do you like me now?," adding, "History has proven to be kinder to me than many of you thought." Even House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi addressed Bush in an interview when she said, "I never thought I'd pray for the day that you were president again."