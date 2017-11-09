 Skip Nav
In October, devastating wildfires in California's Napa and Sonoma Counties destroyed over 8,000 homes and businesses and caused more than 40 deaths. While the community found remarkable hope in the chaos, rebuilding will require much community support.

On the night of Nov. 9, Band Together Bay Area will live stream a San Francisco concert benefiting North Bay fire relief and is asking all viewers to donate to the fire relief fund. All ticket sales from the show featuring Metallica, Dead & Company, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, G-Eazy, Raphael Saadiq, and Rancid will go to an emergency relief fund established by Tipping Point Community (an organization POPSUGAR supports).

You can watch the five-hour show worldwide starting at 5:45 p.m. PT/8:45 p.m. ET through the Metallica YouTube channel and on Twitter @tippingpoint. Live stream viewers can donate through YouTube and by texting "TOGETHER" to 20222 until Jan. 1, 2018. According to a press release, all text donations will be given to the Tipping Point Emergency Relief Fund thanks to underwriting by Twilio. Google will also match any donations made through the YouTube live stream and text to give up to $1 million until Jan. 1, 2018.

Image Source: Getty / JOSH EDELSON
