Why 1 Actor Says He "Deeply Regrets" Working With Woody Allen

On Saturday, Oct. 4, 28-year-old actor Griffin Newman took to Twitter to say he regrets accepting a role in Woody Allen's upcoming 2018 film. "I believe he is guilty," Newman wrote in a tweet that has since raked up over 4,000 retweets and over 19,000 "likes". The famed director has been accused of sexually abusing his step daughter, Dylan Farrow, daughter of Mia Farrow, but has yet to be reprimanded by Hollywood in the same way Harvey Weinstein has. After divorcing Farrow, Allen married her adoptive daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, in 1997. He was most recently nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay of Blue Jasmine in 2013.

Newman, who currently stars in Amazon's web comedy series, The Tick, recalled going back and forth over whether or not he should quit while filming. "Why didn't I quit? [...] I was a coward," he tweeted. He followed up with several tweets sharing how the troubling experience changed his perspective about working in the entertainment industry. "I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again," he stated.

After his initial tweets went viral, Newman clarified that although he has no "evidence" of Allen's alleged sexual abuse, he chooses to believe Dylan's written testimony of Allen's inappropriate behavior. Interestingly enough, Dylan's brother, Ronan Farrow, recently penned an investigative report for The New Yorker regarding Harvey Weinstein's own alleged sexual misconduct.

Read all of Newman's tweets — which have a wide range of both criticism and praise — ahead.

US NewsSexual HarassmentTwitterWoody Allen
