Hallelujah Cold Open Saturday Night Live Video

Watch Donald Trump Belt Out "Hallelujah" in This SNL Cold Open

Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live for one last performance as Donald Trump in the shows' season finale. The episode, which was hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, took a somber yet hilarious turn when Baldwin as Trump belted out his own rendition of the late Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah". The epic cold opening features many key players from some of the most iconic SNL skits this year, including Kate McKinnon as Trump's advisor, Kellyanne Conway and Scarlett Johansson as Trump's daughter, Ivanka. Watch the full video above to see the gang in action one last time — until next season.
US NewsLate Night HighlightsViral VideosSaturday Night LiveAlec BaldwinScarlett Johansson
