 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
A "Drowning" Sculpture in Venice Draws Attention to the Threat of Climate Change
US News
Anderson Cooper Apologizes For His "Crude" Remark to a Trump Supporter
Politics
Trump Says He's Treated "Unfairly" — and the Internet Reminds Him Who's Had It Worse
Donald Trump
18 People Who Are in Line For the Presidency If Trump Is Impeached

Hands Sculpture About Climate Change at the Venice Biennale

A "Drowning" Sculpture in Venice Draws Attention to the Threat of Climate Change

A post shared by Lorenzo Quinn (@lorenzoquinnartist) on


In a city whose very existence hinges on rising sea levels, a contemporary sculptor is drawing attention to the threat of climate change in a piece that's captivated critics, curators, and visitors at the Venice Biennale. At the Ca' Sagredo Hotel, Lorenzo Quinn erected his profound sculpture of two hands emerging from the canal and latching onto the hotel's structure. The piece is titled "Support."

According to a press release from Halcyon Gallery, "Support" is meant to symbolize the human ability to better and destroy the world. Quinn explained, "I wanted to sculpt what is considered the hardest and most technically challenging part of the human body. The hand holds so much power — the power to love, to hate, to create, to destroy."

Related
6 Documentaries That Will Shut Down Any Climate-Change Denier

The Rome-born artist currently lives in Barcelona, and he completed the sculpture in a studio a few hours outside of the city. In an interview with Mashable, Quinn said the sculpture just took three weeks to complete. In addition, the hands were modeled after his 11-year-old son's. On Instagram, Quinn said the sculpture is made out of a metal structure and expanded foam, which is then painted and covered in polyurethane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quinn ultimately hopes his piece will alert the public to the potential crisis Venice faces. He said, "Venice is a floating art city that has inspired cultures for centuries, but to continue to do so it needs the support of our generation and future ones, because it is threatened by climate change and time decay."

One down... one to go #venicebiennale2017 #halcyongallery #lorenzoquinn

A post shared by Lorenzo Quinn (@lorenzoquinnartist) on

Join the conversation
World NewsClimate ChangeArt
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Tweet About Daddy Yankee and RompHim
Humor
Surprise! Here's How the Male Romper Craze Is Secretly Tied to Daddy Yankee
by Kelsey Garcia
Why National Landmarks Will Go Dark March 25, 2017
Earth Hour
Here's Why Landmarks Across the World Will Go Dark on Saturday
by Eleanor Sheehan
Facebook
See Why This Woman's Facebook Rant About Baby Plans Has Gone Viral
by Rebecca Gruber
White House Statement on North Korea Missile Test
Donald Trump
White House Releases Statement Expressing Concern For Russia After a North Korea Missile Test
by Eleanor Sheehan
Miss USA Kara McCullough's Quotes on Health Care
US News
Miss USA Classified Health Care as a "Privilege" and Her Reasoning Is Something Else
by Kelsey Garcia
Muslim Woman Founded World's Oldest University
Women
Don't Get It Twisted: The Oldest University Was Founded by a Muslim Woman
by Eleanor Sheehan
Australian Senator Breastfeeds in Parliament
Politics
Badass Senator Smashes the Patriarchy by Breastfeeding in the Parliament Chamber
by Victoria Messina
Anderson Cooper Apology to Trump Supporter Jeffrey Lord
US News
by Terry Carter
Math Pattern Question For First Graders
Elementary School
by Alessia Santoro
Activist Memory Banda Q&A
Women
Meet the 19-Year-Old Activist Fighting Against Child Marriage
by Eleanor Sheehan
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds