 Skip Nav
Florida
17 Breathtaking Images of Florida During Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Harvey
What's the Best Way to Help After a Disaster Like Hurricane Harvey? An Expert Weighs In
Donald Trump
7 Essential Things Dreamers Need to Know Now That DACA Has Been Rescinded

Hillary Clinton on CBS Sunday Morning Talks Trump, Election

Hillary Clinton Reveals How She Got Over Losing the Election (Hint: It Involves Chardonnay)

Hillary Clinton is finally ready to talk about the 2016 election, and on Sept. 10 we got our first peek at what she has to say. The former presidential candidate sat down with CBS Sunday Morning and dished on everything from sexism to how she got over losing the election to Donald Trump. "Off I went into a frenzy of closet cleaning, long walks in the woods, playing with my dogs, and, you know, my share of Chardonnay," Clinton said with a smile. "It was a very hard transition, and I make no bones about it. I really struggled, and for the longest time I was just totally drained. I couldn't feel. I couldn't think. I was just gobsmacked."

Clinton revealed that she knew all along that her road to the highest office in the United States would be a difficult one. "I started the campaign knowing that I would have to work extra hard to make women and men feel comfortable with the idea of a woman president," she explained. "It doesn't fit into the stereotypes we all carry around in our heads. A lot of the sexism and the misogyny was in service of these attitudes."

Related
This Is How Hillary Clinton Really Felt About Donald Trump During the Election

Although she has no plans to run for office again, Clinton says she's not leaving politics because she believes "our country's future is at stake." Her new tell-all book, What Happened, hits shelves Sept. 12. Watch the full CBS interview above.

Join the conversation
US NewsPoliticsHillary ClintonCBSDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
2016 Election
This Is How Hillary Clinton Really Felt About Donald Trump During the Election
by Chelsea Hassler
Barack Obama Letter to Donald Trump on Inauguration Day
Politics
The 4 Pieces of Advice Barack Obama Gave Donald Trump on Inauguration Day
by Chelsea Hassler
Jennifer Lawrence Quotes About Climate Change and Trump
Celebrity Interviews
by Monica Sisavat
Former Obama Official on Trump Hiring Lawyers
Politics
Former Obama White House Official Slams Trump's Administration: "I Never Hired a Lawyer"
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pete Souza's Respect For Women Instagram Photos
Opinion
Obama's Former Photographer Reminds Trump What It Looks Like to Respect Women
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds