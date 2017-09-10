Hillary Clinton Reveals How She Got Over Losing the Election (Hint: It Involves Chardonnay)

Hillary Clinton is finally ready to talk about the 2016 election, and on Sept. 10 we got our first peek at what she has to say. The former presidential candidate sat down with CBS Sunday Morning and dished on everything from sexism to how she got over losing the election to Donald Trump. "Off I went into a frenzy of closet cleaning, long walks in the woods, playing with my dogs, and, you know, my share of Chardonnay," Clinton said with a smile. "It was a very hard transition, and I make no bones about it. I really struggled, and for the longest time I was just totally drained. I couldn't feel. I couldn't think. I was just gobsmacked."

Clinton revealed that she knew all along that her road to the highest office in the United States would be a difficult one. "I started the campaign knowing that I would have to work extra hard to make women and men feel comfortable with the idea of a woman president," she explained. "It doesn't fit into the stereotypes we all carry around in our heads. A lot of the sexism and the misogyny was in service of these attitudes."



Although she has no plans to run for office again, Clinton says she's not leaving politics because she believes "our country's future is at stake." Her new tell-all book, What Happened, hits shelves Sept. 12. Watch the full CBS interview above.