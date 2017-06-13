 Skip Nav
Hillary Clinton Manages to Praise Wonder Woman and Burn Trump in One 90-Second Speech
Books
11 Books Written by or About Refugees to Add to Your Summer Reading List
Popsugar Pride
How We Grieve
Opinion
Missouri State Congressman Claims "Homosexuals" and "Human Beings" Are Different

Hillary Clinton on Wonder Woman


No, Hillary Clinton hasn't seen Wonder Woman — yet. Clinton appeared in a surprise taped message at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards on June 13th, and in a brief speech honoring actor and director Elizabeth Banks, she made a pointed, crowd-pleasing nod to both the pop-culture phenomenon and Donald Trump's presidency.

Clinton admitted she hasn't yet gotten a chance to see the new female-driven blockbuster, but told the audience: "I'm going to, in part because it's directed by the fabulous Patty Jenkins." She then went on to draw a subtly sly comparison between the Amazonian superhero's storyline and her own role in the 2016 presidential election. "Something tells me that a movie about a strong, powerful woman fighting to save the world from a massive international disaster," Clinton teased, "is right up my alley." The quip drew a roar of laughter and applause from the crowd gathered in Beverly Hills for the ceremony.

Clinton's sense of humor has been a cornerstone of many of her recent speeches, interviews, and public comments. In May, she even tweeted a video that showed her practicing dodging Donald Trump's embrace as she rehearsed for the 2016 presidential debates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clinton wasn't the only political powerhouse to lend her starpower to the night's festivities, which honored the accomplishments of women in Hollywood, and pushed for gender parity in the notoriously male-dominated industry. Senator Kamala Harris of California shared a message of empowerment via video, and Former First Lady Michelle Obama also appeared in a recorded message to celebrate Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross. Ross was honored for excellence in television.

"Your character on Black-ish, Bow, is an inspiration for folks all across this country," Obama said, going on to praise Ross's philanthropy. "Thank you for using your voice to change so many lives."

Image Source: Getty / Drew Angerer
US News Wonder Woman Hillary Clinton
