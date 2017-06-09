These Powerful Photos of LGBTQ+ History Will Make Your Heart Burst With Pride

This Pride Month, we're taking a look back in American history to celebrate those who fought before us to make strides toward securing equality for the LGBTQ community. Through images of courageous, hopeful people — from longtime partners who were among the first gay couples to be legally married, to gay men from the 60s who marched on the streets before Pride Parades were attended by millions — we are reminded we owe so much as a nation to these brave, LGBTQ Americans.

