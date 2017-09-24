Google Just Made It Even Easier to Borrow an Ebook From the Library

Thanks to Google, you now have one fewer reason to put off indulging your inner bookworm. The company announced on Sept. 18 that it is launching an even easier way to find the ebooks available at your local library — and it only takes about three steps to get set and start reading.

The new trick, available both on desktop and on your smartphone, is easy enough to use and understand. However, in order to use it, you'll need to have a library card or account so you can borrow from your local library — and you'll need a device of some sort to read the resulting ebook. Hint: the Amazon Kindle app is free and lets you read ebooks straight on your phone!

Follow the steps ahead to find your next reading obsession.

