Opinion
The Most Batsh*t-Crazy Things Trump Said During His UN General Assembly Speech
Opinion
Michelle Obama Just Perfectly Summed Up the Hypocrisy of the GOP
Hurricane Irma
Why 1 Meteorologist's Hurricane Irma Coverage Landed Him a "Best Weatherman Ever" Trophy
Google Just Made It Even Easier to Borrow an Ebook From the Library

Thanks to Google, you now have one fewer reason to put off indulging your inner bookworm. The company announced on Sept. 18 that it is launching an even easier way to find the ebooks available at your local library — and it only takes about three steps to get set and start reading.

The new trick, available both on desktop and on your smartphone, is easy enough to use and understand. However, in order to use it, you'll need to have a library card or account so you can borrow from your local library — and you'll need a device of some sort to read the resulting ebook. Hint: the Amazon Kindle app is free and lets you read ebooks straight on your phone!

Follow the steps ahead to find your next reading obsession.

Head to Google.com on your phone and search for the book you're looking for.
Scroll down to see where an ebook version is available at a local library.
Borrow the ebook and you're set!
You can also repeat the same steps on a desktop browser.
