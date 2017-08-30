This 1 Hurricane Harvey Photo Perfectly Sums Up Trump's Biggest Flaw

Only hours after Pete Souza took to Instagram to post a scathing critique of President Donald Trump's visit to Texas, one crafty Reddit denizen decided to take the concept to the next level . . . and it's one of the most incredibly revealing images to emerge in the seven months since Trump took office.

On Aug. 30, Ozyman_Diaz posted a minicollage of the four most recent presidents interacting with citizens in the aftermath of massive natural disasters. Clockwise from top left to bottom right:

September 2, 2005: President George W. Bush comforts two sisters in Biloxi, MS, who lost everything after Hurricane Katrina.

Sept. 3, 1992: Bill Clinton, Democratic presidential candidate, visited with displaced children at an aid station in Florida City, FL, after Hurricane Andrew.

October 31, 2012: Barack Obama, a week before he was elected to his second term in office, consoled a woman at the Jersey Shore after Hurricane Sandy.

August 29, 2017: Donald Trump waves to the crowd at Annaville Fire House in Corpus Christi, TX, after Hurricane Harvey.

Four administrations; four devastating hurricanes. Only one president neglected to show compassion in a situation that warranted nothing but.