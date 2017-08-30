Hurricane Harvey Photo of Trump, Obama, Bush, and Clinton
This 1 Hurricane Harvey Photo Perfectly Sums Up Trump's Biggest Flaw
Only hours after Pete Souza took to Instagram to post a scathing critique of President Donald Trump's visit to Texas, one crafty Reddit denizen decided to take the concept to the next level . . . and it's one of the most incredibly revealing images to emerge in the seven months since Trump took office.
On Aug. 30, Ozyman_Diaz posted a minicollage of the four most recent presidents interacting with citizens in the aftermath of massive natural disasters. Clockwise from top left to bottom right:
Four administrations; four devastating hurricanes. Only one president neglected to show compassion in a situation that warranted nothing but.
Image Source: Getty / Jim Watson