8 Photos of the Destruction Hurricane Irma Has Caused So Far

As Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 hurricane, tears its way up through the Atlantic, it's already left a trail of devastation in its wake. The hurricane has essentially leveled the entire country of Barbuda; Prime Minister of Barbuda and Antigua Gaston Browne called the country "practicably uninhabitable." As Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma's arrival, a series of mandatory evacuations have already been put in place, and South Carolina and Georgia have declared a state of emergency. To understand the full extent of Hurricane Irma, which has been called "one of the most powerful hurricanes ever observed in the Atlantic Ocean," take a look at photos ahead and consider helping the victims of Hurricane Irma in whatever way possible.

A look at the damage on the island of Saint-Martin on Sept. 7.
An aerial view of Hurricane Irma's destruction on the island Sint Maarten on Sept. 6.
Flooding seen on Saint-Martin on Sept. 6.
Another aerial view of Sint Maarten on Sept. 6.
A view of some of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma on Saint-Martin on Sept. 6.
A look at the Concordia area of Saint-Martin on Sept. 7, post-Hurricane Irma.
Orient Bay, also located on Saint-Martin, after Hurricane Irma rolled through on Sept. 7.
Hurricane Irma's maximum sustained winds are still at 180 miles per hour, which can be seen here in Haiti on Sept. 7.
