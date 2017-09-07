8 Photos of the Destruction Hurricane Irma Has Caused So Far

As Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 hurricane, tears its way up through the Atlantic, it's already left a trail of devastation in its wake. The hurricane has essentially leveled the entire country of Barbuda; Prime Minister of Barbuda and Antigua Gaston Browne called the country "practicably uninhabitable." As Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma's arrival, a series of mandatory evacuations have already been put in place, and South Carolina and Georgia have declared a state of emergency. To understand the full extent of Hurricane Irma, which has been called "one of the most powerful hurricanes ever observed in the Atlantic Ocean," take a look at photos ahead and consider helping the victims of Hurricane Irma in whatever way possible.



