 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Suffering From Trump Anxiety Disorder? Impeachara Is the Perfect Solution
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
Opinion
A Thank You Letter to Betsy DeVos From a Public School Teacher
Donald Trump
Here's What Happened When SNL's Writers Tried to Make Trump Play the Giving Tree

Impeachara Viral Video

Suffering From Trump Anxiety Disorder? Impeachara Is the Perfect Solution

Medically induced ignorance is bliss — isn't that the saying? Well, at least that's the goal of Impeachara, a satirical drug that will treat Trump-Induced Anxiety Disorder (TIAD). The hysterical video describes and nails the symptoms of TIAD: irritability and constant arguments with family and friends (including friends of friends on Facebook), to name a couple.

There is light at the end of the tunnel, however. Enter the hypothetical (miracle?) drug Impeachara that can fool a patient's brain into believing Trump has already been impeached. "Impeachara works on your brain's neurotransmitters and optical receptors, convincing you that Donald Trump has already been impeached," a familiar prescription-ad voice explains.

Related
10 Ways to Deal With Trump-Induced Stress

Current supporters of Trump's administration are not encouraged to consume Impeachara, as it might cause "thoughts of suicide or spontaneous bowel movements [and] in rare cases people have developed a skin condition known as Cheetos Face."

Sam Friedlander, a Los Angeles-based director, posted the spoof ad on March 9 and it's since gone viral with over 200,000 views on YouTube. We can't imagine why . . .

Image Source: YouTube user Sam Friedlander
Join the conversation
PoliticsViral VideosDonald Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mom With Terminal Cancer Dying Wish to See Daughter Married
Wedding
Witness the Exact Moment a Mom's Dying Wish Was Fulfilled at Her Daughter's Wedding
by Terry Carter
Girl Standing on Toilet in Gun Lockdown Drill
Parenting
Why This Photo of a Little Girl Standing on a Toilet Will Keep You Up at Night
by Kate Schweitzer
Picture of a Dying Star
Space
Rare GIF of a Dying Star Will Make You Rethink Your Existence
by Lisette Mejia
Donald Trump's Subscription Box
Donald Trump
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds