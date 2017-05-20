 Skip Nav
Ivanka Trump Book Display Prank

Someone Rearranged a Book Display to Send a Clear Message About Ivanka Trump

Give this Barnes and Noble clerk a raise immediately.

Posted by Charles Swan on Monday, May 15, 2017

A mysterious vigilante executed a cunning prank involving Ivanka Trump's latest book release, Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success. At a Barnes & Noble in Houston, an unnamed shopper rearranged a book display that was intended to promote the aforementioned book. Instead, the prankster hid all of the copies with different books that take a dig at the president.

The books used in the prank were as follows: Children of the Self-Absorbed, Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents, The New Codependency, Disarming the Narcissist, No More Narcissists!, Toxic Parents, and The Fatherless Daughter Project. A customer spotted the display on May 15 and promptly shared it to Facebook, writing, "Give this Barnes and Noble clerk a raise immediately." Judging by the Facebook comments, other people can't help but agree.

Digital LifeHumorIvanka Trump
