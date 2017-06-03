 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Irony of Ivanka Trump Expressing Support For the LGBTQ Community
Politics
Here's How Anyone Can Run For Office (Including You!)
Donald Trump
Here's What Happened When SNL's Writers Tried to Make Trump Play the Giving Tree
Opinion
A Thank You Letter to Betsy DeVos From a Public School Teacher

Ivanka Trump Tweets Support For LGBTQ Community

The Irony of Ivanka Trump Expressing Support For the LGBTQ Community

On June 1, Ivanka Trump celebrated the start of Pride Month by expressing her support for the LGBTQ community on her Twitter account. "Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful #Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community," Trump tweeted.


Shortly after, Trump also shared how "proud" she is to support her LGBTQ friends who have "made immense contributions to our society and economy."


The internet quickly called out the irony of President Donald Trump's eldest daughter declaring herself a supporter of the community when her father's administration doesn't seem to be. Read on to see some poignant reactions to Trump's tweets ahead.

Related
Ivanka Trump Championed Her Father as a Women's Advocate — and Got Booed

ADVERTISEMENT










Image Source: Getty / Sean Gallup
Join the conversation
US NewsLGBTQTwitterIvanka Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Humor
Hysterical Dad Tweets Priceless Conversations Between Him and His Daughters
by Alessia Santoro
Ivanka Trump CBS Interview May 2017
Ivanka Trump
CBS News Anchors Failed to Ask Ivanka Trump Any Policy Questions in Her Latest Interview
by Eleanor Sheehan
Obama Statement on Paris Climate Agreement
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Gossip Girl 2010
Ivanka Trump
Of Course Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump Made a Cameo on Gossip Girl
by Eleanor Sheehan
Cashews and Macadamia Nuts Recalled 2017
Food News
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds