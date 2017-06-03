The Irony of Ivanka Trump Expressing Support For the LGBTQ Community

On June 1, Ivanka Trump celebrated the start of Pride Month by expressing her support for the LGBTQ community on her Twitter account. "Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful #Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community," Trump tweeted.

Logging back on after Shavuot, wishing everyone a joyful #Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017





Shortly after, Trump also shared how "proud" she is to support her LGBTQ friends who have "made immense contributions to our society and economy."

I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017





The internet quickly called out the irony of President Donald Trump's eldest daughter declaring herself a supporter of the community when her father's administration doesn't seem to be. Read on to see some poignant reactions to Trump's tweets ahead.

Contributions to economy shouldn't even be mentioned when talking about decency and wellbeing of entire group of people. https://t.co/SBlOXGAF0L — Matija Sirk (@SirkMatija) June 2, 2017





Nice sentiment, but important to distinguish-someone/a group's worth comes from their inherent humanity and not their achievements. https://t.co/Hyw3E3gtpF — Boima Blake (@boimabla) June 2, 2017





Endorsing a regime that would roll back LGBTQ civil rights is NOT support.

You actively disenfranchised the community. @IvankaTrump https://t.co/og0hWYROq4 — AMBER (@NineteenPercent) June 2, 2017





Really? It sounds a little hollow considering the way the current administration are heading when regarding LGBTQ rights. https://t.co/9Zd2a3opIe — Emma Fleming (@EmmaFlem) June 2, 2017





Unless we're POC. Or need healthcare. Or want to stay in our jobs or use a public bathroom. Or want a world not wrecked by climate change. https://t.co/aPRrL67jHE — Catherine Sheard (@sheardcat) June 2, 2017





Remember this tweet. She only likes our economic contributions. She doesn't care about our health, housing, or rights. #trump #pride https://t.co/vi7BJkhBBs — AJ (@Chaoticbisexual) June 2, 2017





Appreciate the gesture, but it would be really lovely if your father @POTUS @realDonaldTrump wouldn't have blatantly ignored #PRIDEMONTH https://t.co/ocJF9GXpEJ — NS ⚓ (@NSdedeic) June 2, 2017











