JetBlue Board Game Comes With a Free Flight

If You Buy This JetBlue Board Game For $20, It Comes With a Roundtrip Flight!

Want to get away? Now you can — for just $20! JetBlue created a limited-edition travel-themed board game called Get Packing! that includes a certificate for a roundtrip flight. If you think that sounds too good to be true, it's not! Starting Dec. 12, the game will be available for purchase on Amazon while supplies last. And considering how great of a deal this is, we're predicting items to sell out quickly.

This would make a great gift for the frequent flyer in your life (or yourself) or a fun way to stir things up at your next holiday party. Winner gets a free vacation!

Get Packing! can be played with three to six players and includes six packing boards, 60 packing cards, 48 wild cards, one die, one rule book, and best of all, one certificate for a roundtrip Jetblue flight. All travel must be booked and flown within January 2018 to December 2018, and travel is subject to availability and holiday blackout dates below. Aside from that, there are no price restrictions!

ADVERTISEMENT

1/1-1/7: New Year's
1/12-1/15: MLK Day
2/15-2/25: Presidents' Day
3/30-4/8: Easter/Passover
5/24-5/28: Memorial Day
6/29-7/8: Independence Day
8/31-9/3: Labor Day
10/4-10/8: Columbus Day
11/16-11/26: Thanksgiving
12/20-1/6/19: Christmas/New Year

Image Source: Courtesy of JetBlue
