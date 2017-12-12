 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
20 Cute (and Practical) Gifts For the Frequent Flyer in Your Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Cute (and Practical) Gifts For the Frequent Flyer in Your Life

If you're a frequent flyer, airports and travel no longer excite you. You pack your on-the-go staples and go through security check like a pro. What can make the process a little more worth looking forward to are some fun and cute essentials. So if you've got a friend who's a constant jet-setter, consider these 20 gifts they'll appreciate.

Related
26 Frugal Gifts For the Savvy Traveler — $25 and Under!
Saks Fifth Avenue Luggage
ban.do Bingo Luggage Tag
$10
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Luggage
Soma
Water Bottle
$30
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Soma Kitchen Tools
Aesop
Jet Set Travel Kit
$37
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Aesop Shampoo
west elm
Away Suitcase - The Carry-On (Antique Bronze)
$225
from west elm
Buy Now See more west elm Carry-on Luggage
Nordstrom Clothes and Shoes
Ban.do Available For Weekends Passport Holder - Pink
$24
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Clothes and Shoes
Urban Outfitters Candles
P.F. Candle Co. Travel Jar Candle
$12
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Candles
Urban Outfitters
Travel Jewelry Box
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Baskets & Boxes
Urban Outfitters Gifts & Sets
Gourmand Petits Voyage Trio Gift Set
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Gifts & Sets
shoptiques.com Carry-on Luggage
W&P Design Carry-On Cocktail Kit
$26
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Carry-on Luggage
Barefoot Dreams
Women's Cozychic Travel Shawl
$110
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Barefoot Dreams Intimates
DERMSTORE Face Masks
slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
$45
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more DERMSTORE Face Masks
TravelMate Memory Foam Neck Pillow
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sole Society Oversize Vegan Weekender
$85
from solesociety.com
Buy Now
Ted Baker
Laundry Bags & Case - Grey
$55
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ted Baker Bags
Rifle Paper Co.
Bon Voyage Journal
$15
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Rifle Paper Co. Journals & Planners
shopbop.com Tech Accessories
Urbanears Plattan II Headphones
$50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Tech Accessories
Tony Moly
Tonymoly Panda's Dream So Cool Eye Stick
$12
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Tony Moly Eye Care
Gilligan & O'Malley
Women's 2pc Pajama Set Palm Beach Pink
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Gilligan & O'Malley Pajamas
Sonix
Pick Me Up Portable iPhone 6/7 Plus Charger
$45
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Sonix Tech Accessories
Rebecca Minkoff
Nylon Cosmetics Pouch
$50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Makeup & Travel Bags
Luggage Tag
Reusable Bottle
Travel Kit
Carry-On Suitcase
Passport Holder
Travel Candle
Travel Jewelry Box
Fragrance Set
Carry-On Cocktail Kit
Lip and Cheek Stain Set
Silk Sleep Mask
Neck Pillow
Weekend Bag
Laundry Travel Bags
Travel Journal
Headphones
Cool Eye Stick
PJ Set
Portable Charger
Cosmetic Case
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $75Gifts For WomenGift GuideHolidayTravel
Shop Story
Read Story
Saks Fifth Avenue
ban.do Bingo Luggage Tag
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$10
Soma
Water Bottle
from Bloomingdale's
$30
Aesop
Jet Set Travel Kit
from Nordstrom
$37
west elm
Away Suitcase - The Carry-On (Antique Bronze)
from west elm
$225
Nordstrom
Ban.do Available For Weekends Passport Holder - Pink
from Nordstrom
$24
Urban Outfitters
P.F. Candle Co. Travel Jar Candle
from Urban Outfitters
$12
Urban Outfitters
Travel Jewelry Box
from Urban Outfitters
$24
Urban Outfitters
Gourmand Petits Voyage Trio Gift Set
from Urban Outfitters
$24
shoptiques.com
W&P Design Carry-On Cocktail Kit
from shoptiques.com
$26
Barefoot Dreams
Women's Cozychic Travel Shawl
from Nordstrom
$110
DERMSTORE
slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
from DERMSTORE
$45
TravelMate Memory Foam Neck Pillow
from amazon.com
$10
Sole Society Oversize Vegan Weekender
from solesociety.com
$85
Ted Baker
Laundry Bags & Case - Grey
from Nordstrom
$55
Rifle Paper Co.
Bon Voyage Journal
from Gilt
$15
shopbop.com
Urbanears Plattan II Headphones
from shopbop.com
$50
Tony Moly
Tonymoly Panda's Dream So Cool Eye Stick
from Macy's
$12
Gilligan & O'Malley
Women's 2pc Pajama Set Palm Beach Pink
from Target
$29.99
Sonix
Pick Me Up Portable iPhone 6/7 Plus Charger
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$45
Rebecca Minkoff
Nylon Cosmetics Pouch
from Nordstrom
$50
Shop More
Rifle Paper Co. Journals & Planners SHOP MORE
Rifle Paper Co.
2018 Lively Floral 17-Month Planner - Green
from Nordstrom
$34
Rifle Paper Co.
Penned Posies 2017-2018 Planner
from Anthropologie
$34
Rifle Paper Co.
Herb Garden Planner - Green
from Nordstrom
$34
Rifle Paper Co.
Lively Floral Weekly List Desk Pad - Green
from Nordstrom
$12
Rifle Paper Co.
Moonlit Garden 2017-2018 Planner
from Anthropologie
$34
shopbop.com Tech Accessories SHOP MORE
shopbop.com
Ringly Aries Activity Tracker & Smart Ring
from shopbop.com
$195$136.50
shopbop.com
Sonix Peter iPhone 7 Case
from shopbop.com
$35$10.50
shopbop.com
LuMee Two iPhone 7 Plus Case
from shopbop.com
$55$38.50
shopbop.com
Richmond & Finch Carrera Marble iPhone 6 Plus / 6s Plus Case
from shopbop.com
$52
Kate Spade
Camera Leather Applique iPhone 7 Case
from shopbop.com
$128
Nordstrom Clothes and Shoes SHOP MORE
ghd
Curve Soft Curl Iron
from Nordstrom
$199
CAUDALIE
Beauty Elixir
from Nordstrom
$49
Ray-Ban
Women's Icons 50Mm Round Metal Sunglasses - Gold/ Green
from Nordstrom
$150
Judith Jack
Women's Stackable Cubic Zirconia Bezel Ring
from Nordstrom
$60
Madewell
Women's High Rise Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$128
Soma Kitchen Tools AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
20 Cute (and Practical) Gifts For the Frequent Flyer in Your Life
by Nicole Yi
Gift Guide
Shopping Made Easy! We Have 41 Perfect Gifts For Everyone on Your List
by Rebecca Brown
Holiday Fitness
40+ Marvelous Gifts This Fitness Editor Is Begging to Unwrap This Year
by Gina Florio
Gift Guide
19 Gifts the New Mom in Your Life Will Absolutely Want
by Rebecca Brown
Nordstrom Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Beauty
These 38 Gifts From Nordstrom Will Make You the Hero of Holiday Season
by Alaina Demopoulos
Celebrity Hair
Joe Keery's Famous Hair Is Proof You Should Shampoo Way Less Often
by Sarah Siegel
Hair
The 9 Best Texturizing Sprays That Will Give You Model-Off-Duty Hair
by Macy Cate Williams
Beauty Trends
These Are the 10 Hottest Fall 2017 Haircuts, According to Celebrity Stylists
by Wendy Gould
Urban Outfitters Candles AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
19 Thoughtful Gifts For the Coworkers Who Get You Through the Week
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Gift Guide
Need a Knockout White Elephant Gift? We Have 21 — All From Urban Outfitters
by Rebecca Brown
Gift Guide
27 Insanely Cozy and Cuddly Gifts — All From Urban Outfitters
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
50 Gifts That Are Perfect to Buy For Your Girl Group
by Nicole Yi
Urban Outfitters Baskets & Boxes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
50 Unique Gifts That Will Make You Mom of the Year — All From Urban Outfitters
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
101 Gifts Your Best Friend Will Obsess Over — the Best of 2017!
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
10 Things Even Better Than a Thank-You Note
by Tara Block
Affordable Decor
It's OK to Go Nuts Over This Insanely Good Urban Outfitters Apartment Sale
by Krista Jones
Rifle Paper Co. Journals & Planners AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
poorlittleitgirl
_anna_english
pearlsonastringblog
amy_friel
shopbop.com Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
finewineandtatertots
emilyanngemma
jacquelinerendine
champagne_darling
Nordstrom Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jessen.schulman
kristinrosedavis
thefashionmama
taylorkrabill
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds