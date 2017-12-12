Gifts For People Who Fly
20 Cute (and Practical) Gifts For the Frequent Flyer in Your Life
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
20 Cute (and Practical) Gifts For the Frequent Flyer in Your Life
If you're a frequent flyer, airports and travel no longer excite you. You pack your on-the-go staples and go through security check like a pro. What can make the process a little more worth looking forward to are some fun and cute essentials. So if you've got a friend who's a constant jet-setter, consider these 20 gifts they'll appreciate.
ban.do Bingo Luggage Tag
$10
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Away Suitcase - The Carry-On (Antique Bronze)
$225
from west elm
Ban.do Available For Weekends Passport Holder - Pink
$24
P.F. Candle Co. Travel Jar Candle
$12
Travel Jewelry Box
$24
Gourmand Petits Voyage Trio Gift Set
$24
W&P Design Carry-On Cocktail Kit
$26
from shoptiques.com
Women's Cozychic Travel Shawl
$110
slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask
$45
from DERMSTORE
Bon Voyage Journal
$15
from Gilt
Urbanears Plattan II Headphones
$50
from shopbop.com
Tonymoly Panda's Dream So Cool Eye Stick
$12
from Macy's
Women's 2pc Pajama Set Palm Beach Pink
$29.99
from Target
Pick Me Up Portable iPhone 6/7 Plus Charger
$45
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Nylon Cosmetics Pouch
$50
0previous images
-11more images