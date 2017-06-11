This Viral Video of Jimmy Carter on a Commercial Flight Will Give You Hope For America

Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon #atl #delta pic.twitter.com/y6otolbhPj — JamesParkerSheffield (@JayShef) June 8, 2017

On Thursday, June 8, former president Jimmy Carter was spotted shaking hands with passengers on a commercial Delta flight in Atlanta, GA. James Parker Sheffield shared a video of the heartwarming moment on Twitter, writing, "Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon" The tweet has racked up over 8,000 retweets and over 21,000 "likes" at press time.

Sheffield told Fox 5 news he was "definitely shocked" to see the former President on his flight. "Who expects a president to be on their commercial flight, let alone making an effort to greet every passenger?," he said. "Everyone seemed genuinely excited and the overall sentiment was that it was really nice to have that kind of moment where Party or politics didn't matter."

The lifelong Democrat reportedly didn't say much to passengers "because he was also trying to be mindful of the flight needing to leave, but that smile said everything for him," Sheffield shared. "He was very authentic in his interaction with each individual."

Jimmy's latest appearance is a powerful reminder of what it looks like when a President, even if a former one, can unite Americans instead of dividing them.