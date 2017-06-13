 Skip Nav
No, Melania Trump Didn't Actually Attempt to Run During Her Move Into the White House
No, Melania Trump Didn't Actually Attempt to Run During Her Move Into the White House

In case you haven't heard the news, Melania and Barron Trump have officially moved to the White House, joining the POTUS nearly five months after he began his residence there. The mother and son were formerly living in NYC, where Barron attended school, but now the family has been reunited under the expansive roof at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Naturally, as soon as footage of Melania and Barron's arrival at the White House spread all over the internet, many late-night hosts simply couldn't resist offering up their humorous renditions of what the big day was really like for the FLOTUS. Funny guy Jimmy Kimmel had by far one of the most entertaining takes on the situation. He showed staged "footage" that made it appear as though Melania actually ran away after landing at the property, even going so far as to fight off the security guards chasing her.

Of course, this is all simply acting, but it's still pretty darn hilarious to see. Watch the video above to witness was really went down when Melania made her grand appearance at the White House — in Jimmy's eyes, that is.
US NewsLate Night HighlightsMelania TrumpBarron TrumpJimmy Kimmel LiveLate NightPoliticsJimmy KimmelHumor
