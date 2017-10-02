Jimmy Kimmel Makes an Emotional Plea For Gun Control After Las Vegas Shooting

Jimmy Kimmel made an emotional plea for lawmakers to take action on gun control during a powerful moment on his show on Monday night. The Las Vegas shooting marked the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, and Kimmel, who grew up in Las Vegas, shared his grief over the tragedy. "I hate talking about stuff like this. I just want to laugh about things every night, but that seems to be becoming increasingly difficult lately," he said. "It feels like someone has opened a window into hell." Watch the poignant moment above.