 Skip Nav
Microsoft
This Limited-Edition Xbox Is the Video Game Console We've All Been Waiting For
Opinion
Why I Won't Let Hate Win and Allow These Attacks on Concerts to Keep Me From Live Music
Donald Trump
Trump Calls Las Vegas Shooting "An Act of Pure Evil"

Jimmy Kimmel Talks About Las Vegas Shooting 2017

Jimmy Kimmel Makes an Emotional Plea For Gun Control After Las Vegas Shooting

Jimmy Kimmel made an emotional plea for lawmakers to take action on gun control during a powerful moment on his show on Monday night. The Las Vegas shooting marked the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history, and Kimmel, who grew up in Las Vegas, shared his grief over the tragedy. "I hate talking about stuff like this. I just want to laugh about things every night, but that seems to be becoming increasingly difficult lately," he said. "It feels like someone has opened a window into hell." Watch the poignant moment above.

Join the conversation
Las Vegas Shooting 2017Gun ControlJimmy Kimmel LiveJimmy KimmelNews
Join The Conversation
Health Care
3 Presidents Reached Out to Jimmy Kimmel About His Son — Guess Who Didn't?
by Kelsey Garcia
Jimmy Kimmel Segment on Donald and Melania Trump Handshake
Late Night Highlights
Let's Sit Back and Cringe at Donald and Melania Trump's Awkward Handshake, Shall We?
by Victoria Messina
Jimmy Kimmel Talks About His Son's Health August 2017
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About His Son's Health and Why He "Had to Say Something"
by Laura Marie Meyers
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Americans Where North Korea Is on a Map
Politics
Here's What Happens When You Ask Americans to Locate North Korea on a Map
by Chelsea Hassler
Jimmy Kimmel Halloween Candy Prank 2014
Jimmy Kimmel
Relive Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween Prank Like It's the First Time
by Leah Rocketto
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds