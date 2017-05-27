 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Joe Biden Believes the 2016 Presidential Election "Stoked Our Darkest Emotions"
Opinion
It’s Time to Kick Uber to the Curb
Teachers
Teacher Gives 13-Year-Old Student "Most Likely to Become a Terrorist" Award
Opinion
FYI, The Pope Didn't Really Slap Donald Trump's Hand Away (Unfortunately)

Joe Biden Cornell University Commencement Speech

Joe Biden Believes the 2016 Presidential Election "Stoked Our Darkest Emotions"

On May 27, former Vice President Joe Biden took to the stage at Cornell University to deliver a commencement speech that touched on the current political state of the United States. While the 35-minute speech started off with light humor, ("I've got to admit to the real reason I came today: I love ice cream,") Biden shifted his tone when he spoke about the 2016 election.

"This past election cycle churned up some of the ugliest realities that still remain in our country," he said. "Civilized discourse and real debate gave way to the coarsest rhetoric stoking our darkest emotions." Biden also expressed how dismayed he was by all of it. "I thought we had passed the days when it was acceptable for political leaders [...] to bestow legitimacy on hate speech."

"The immigrant, the minority, the transgender, anyone not like me became a scapegoat," Biden said before reciting some of the troubling statements made during the past election. "'Just build a wall. Keep Muslims from coming into the United States. They're the reason I can't compete. That's why I don't have a job. That's why I worry about my safety.'"

Related
See the Moment Notre Dame Graduates Walked Out of Mike Pence's Commencement Address

ADVERTISEMENT

To counter that, Biden offered words of encouragement to the graduating class. "I imagine, like me, many of you seen this unfold, [and it] was incredibly disorienting and disheartening [...] but I assure you, this is a temporary state of affairs. The American people will not sustain this attitude for long."

Watch his full commencement speech ahead.

Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper
Join the conversation
US NewsJoe BidenEducation
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food News
At Long Last, Kinder Eggs Are Officially Coming to the United States!
by Kelsey Garcia
2 Year Old Girl and 16 Month Old Boy Found Dead in Hot Car
Health and Safety
2 Children Found Dead After Accidentally Locking Themselves Inside of a Car
by Terry Carter
Sally Yates's Harvard Law School Commencement Speech
Opinion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Barack Obama
Yes, Barack Obama and Joe Biden Are Still BFFs, and They Even Play Golf Together
by Terry Carter
Cher's Reaction to Gregg Allman's Death
Cher
by Monica Sisavat
Prince William at the FA Cup Final in London May 2017
Prince William
Prince William Vows Not to Live in Fear Following Manchester Attack
by Monica Sisavat
Dictionary Tweets Poverty Definition to Ben Carson
Opinion
by Brinton Parker
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Melisandre and Daenerys in Game of Thrones Season 7
Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
Priyanka Chopra Talking Meghan Markle on Wendy Williams 2017
Viral Videos
by Quinn Keaney
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is the #BlackHairChallenge?
Beauty Trends
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds