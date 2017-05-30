 Skip Nav
Joe Biden Officiated a Gay Couple's Wedding and the Internet Swooned
Joe Biden Officiates Gay Wedding For DNC Staffer

Joe Biden Officiated a Gay Couple's Wedding and the Internet Swooned

My dearest friends Henry Munoz and Kyle Ferrari were married today by VP Joe Biden. Wishing them everlasting love and a joyous life journey!!! ❤️💋❤️👏🏻🌹👏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on

Noted best friend to President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, is apparently also an ordained minister. Biden, a devout Catholic, officiated a wedding between two Democratic National Committee staffers on May 27, and one Instagram of the ceremony has predictably gone viral.

Biden led the wedding ceremony for the former DNC Finance Chair Henry Muñoz III and his now-husband Kyle Ferrari, according to People. Melanie Griffith, an actress, is a friend of the couple and shared a photo of the nuptials on Monday. It's not the first time Biden has officiated a same-sex wedding.


In August of 2016, Biden presided over the wedding of two then-White House staffers: Director of Oval Operations Brian Mosteller and his partner Joe Mahshie, a trip coordinator for Michelle Obama.

Griffith's Instagram post of the lovely moment has more than 3,000 "likes." Plenty of people commented on the post to congratulate the couple.

