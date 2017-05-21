 Skip Nav
Yes, Barack Obama and Joe Biden Are Still BFFs, and They Even Play Golf Together
Barack Obama and Joe Biden Friendship Post-White House

Yes, Barack Obama and Joe Biden Are Still BFFs, and They Even Play Golf Together

In the midst of all of the chaos of Trump's administration, we do have some good news to report: Barack Obama and Joe Biden's epic bromance is still going strong. Since leaving the White House, the political duo have remained in touch and often play a "few rounds of golf" together, according to a recent report from People.

"The bromance continues. It's not ended," Anita Decker Breckenridge, Obama's former chief of staff, told the publication. "That's one of the things I would say, you know . . . What does he miss about the White House? I mean, they had lunch every single week for eight years." Ummm, talk about BFF goals!

As for Obama's relationship with Hillary Clinton, things aren't so peachy. According to sources, the former president hasn't spoken to Clinton since the two attended President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in January. Ouch.

But, if you want to look on the bright side, the mere fact that Obama and Biden are still close friends means we may get more hilarious memes from the two of them in the near future. Now that's something we can all look forward to during these bleak times.

Image Source: Getty / Pool
