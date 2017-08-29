 Skip Nav
Hillary Clinton
Everything You Need to Know About Hillary Clinton's Upcoming Book Tour
Hurricane Harvey
Meet the Heroes of Hurricane Harvey
Donald Trump
You Weren't the Only One Who Caught a Trump Connection in the Game of Thrones Finale

Joe Biden's Response to Charlottesville and Trump

Joe Biden: Trump's "Willingness to Divide This Nation Knows No Bounds"

Without mentioning Trump by name, former Vice President Joe Biden called out the current president for emboldening white supremacists and dividing the nation. In a moving op-ed in The Atlantic, Biden addressed the violence in Charlottesville, VA, and Trump's controversial reaction. He acknowledged that we shouldn't be surprised by the neo-Nazis who showed up, writing, "We have an American president who has emboldened white supremacists with messages of comfort and support."

His words echo the sentiments of Barack Obama's response to Charlottesville, which condemned the violence in the form of a powerful quote from Nelson Mandela. Biden called for Americans to declare "what the president can't": that there is no place for hate groups in America. We've seen "the truth of this president," he explained. "He won't stop. His contempt for the U.S. Constitution and willingness to divide this nation knows no bounds." It's on citizens to uphold the country's values, Biden wrote, asking Americans to join together to "win this battle for our soul."

Image Source: Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Join the conversation
Joe BidenPoliticsDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
SNL Alum Says Working With "Moron" Host Donald Trump Was "Not Fun"
by Eleanor Sheehan
Sam Clovis's Blog Post About Gay Marriage and Pedophilia
opinion
Trump's Latest Nominee, Sam Clovis, Thinks Gay Marriage Leads to Pedophilia
by Ryan Roschke
Transgender Military Members at 2017 MTV VMAs
Donald Trump
by Monica Sisavat
Obama Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Mastromonaco Interview
Barack Obama
1 of Obama's Top Aides Reveals a POTUS Story She's Never Told Before
by Lindsay Miller
Was Jon Snow's Game of Thrones Finale Speech About Trump?
Donald Trump
by Lindsay Miller
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds