Joe Biden: Trump's "Willingness to Divide This Nation Knows No Bounds"

Without mentioning Trump by name, former Vice President Joe Biden called out the current president for emboldening white supremacists and dividing the nation. In a moving op-ed in The Atlantic, Biden addressed the violence in Charlottesville, VA, and Trump's controversial reaction. He acknowledged that we shouldn't be surprised by the neo-Nazis who showed up, writing, "We have an American president who has emboldened white supremacists with messages of comfort and support."

His words echo the sentiments of Barack Obama's response to Charlottesville, which condemned the violence in the form of a powerful quote from Nelson Mandela. Biden called for Americans to declare "what the president can't": that there is no place for hate groups in America. We've seen "the truth of this president," he explained. "He won't stop. His contempt for the U.S. Constitution and willingness to divide this nation knows no bounds." It's on citizens to uphold the country's values, Biden wrote, asking Americans to join together to "win this battle for our soul."