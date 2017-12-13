Joe Biden Telling Meghan McCain to Have Hope While Her Dad Battles Brain Cancer Will Leave You in Tears

Joe Biden stopped by The View as a guest cohost, and little did we know that his segment would leave us in actual tears. It all started when Meghan McCain asked him about his book Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose, in which he wrote extensively about his late son Beau's battle with the same cancer John McCain was just diagnosed with six months ago. McCain started crying almost immediately, and just like the amazing human being that he is, Biden got up and walked over to sit next to her and held her hand the entire time.

"This is the hard part, bear with me, OK," she said as she started crying. "I couldn't get through your book, I tried. Your son Beau had the same cancer that my father was diagnosed with six months ago. I think about Beau almost every day and I was told that this doesn't get easier."

Watch the whole clip above, and get ready to have tissues on hand — because the way McCain breaks down while talking about her dad combined with the compassion Biden shows for her will absolutely break your heart.