Katie Couric on Matt Lauer's Sexual Assault Allegations: "It's Incredibly Upsetting"

Katie Couric is finally breaking her silence about Matt Lauer's firing from NBC's Today show and NBC News last month. On Friday, the journalist who cohosted the morning news show with Lauer from 1991 to 2006 responded to a fan who called her out for not addressing the shocking allegations against her former colleague.

"Nothing to say on Matt?? Huh – y'all would have been all over the story years ago," the user wrote underneath a photo Couric posted. "I watched y'all for YEARS. My childhood. Just goes to show you really can't trust people. He interviewed people on their moral character and had none himself. I want time back I spent watching!!!!! and you have nothing to say. Crickets. People hear you loud and clear though."

It didn't take long for Couric to respond to the Instagram user with a message of her own, writing, "It's incredibly upsetting and I will say something when I'm ready to. Thanks for your interest." A screenshot of her reply was shared by People magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT

An exclusive, in-depth report done by Variety revealed Lauer's alleged inappropriate sexual behavior while employed at NBC included gifting a colleague with a sex toy along with an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her. Following the report, one woman has also come forward to NBC with allegations that Lauer sexually assaulted her in 2001.

Today show cohost Savannah Guthrie fought back tears while breaking the news about Lauer's firing on air. "I'm heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he is beloved by many people here," she said. "And I'm heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward to tell her story and any other women who have their own stories to tell."