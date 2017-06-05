 Skip Nav
Kellyanne Conway's Husband Tweets at Donald Trump

Kellyanne Conway's Husband Just Trashed Trump's Tweets as "Sad"

Just hours after Kellyanne Conway told the Today show that the media has an "obsession" with President Donald Trump's tweets, her husband, George Conway, revealed his own thoughts about the president's Twitter antics. Mr. Conway took to Twitter to discuss Trump's tweets about the "watered down" travel ban and how he thinks the Justice Department should "seek a much tougher version" following the attack in London.

"These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG [the Office of Solicitor General] get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad," Conway wrote, seen below.


While Trump's foes may have gotten a little satisfaction from thinking that Conway's criticism might be revealing of his wife's true feelings about her boss, he later explained that he still "VERY, VERY STRONGLY" supports the president. But he did point out that he does not believe the president's rampant Twitter behavior will help his case in the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT





Check out his wife's comments about President Trump's tweets just hours before.

Image Source: Getty / Chip Somodevilla
