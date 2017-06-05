Kellyanne Conway's Husband Just Trashed Trump's Tweets as "Sad"

Just hours after Kellyanne Conway told the Today show that the media has an "obsession" with President Donald Trump's tweets, her husband, George Conway, revealed his own thoughts about the president's Twitter antics. Mr. Conway took to Twitter to discuss Trump's tweets about the "watered down" travel ban and how he thinks the Justice Department should "seek a much tougher version" following the attack in London.

"These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG [the Office of Solicitor General] get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad," Conway wrote, seen below.

These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad. https://t.co/zVhcyfm8Hr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017





While Trump's foes may have gotten a little satisfaction from thinking that Conway's criticism might be revealing of his wife's true feelings about her boss, he later explained that he still "VERY, VERY STRONGLY" supports the president. But he did point out that he does not believe the president's rampant Twitter behavior will help his case in the Supreme Court.

1) Just to be clear, and in response to inquiries, I still VERY, VERY STRONGLY support POTUS, his Admin, policies, the executive order ... — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017





2) ... and of course, my wonderful wife. Which is why I said what I said this morning. Every sensible lawyer in WHCO and every political ... — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017





3) ... appointee at DOJ wd agree with me (as some have already told me). The pt cannot be stressed enough that tweets on legal matters ... — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017





4) ... seriously undermine Admin agenda and POTUS--and those who support him, as I do, need to reinforce that pt and not be shy about it. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017





Check out his wife's comments about President Trump's tweets just hours before.