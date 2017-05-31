Someone Spray Painted a Racial Slur on LeBron James's California Mansion

LeBron James, arguably one of most recognized faces in basketball, was the target of a possible hate crime. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, James's Brentwood home was vandalized with a racial slur in the early morning on May 31.

If suspects who vandalized LeBron's home are caught & damage is at least $400, they can be prosecuted for felonies (up to 3 yrs in prison). https://t.co/0UgLhoQ9Nc — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) May 31, 2017





A spokeswoman for the LAPD, Patricia Sandoval, confirmed with POPSUGAR that police responded to a call from James's building manager that someone had spray painted the n-word on his private gate. "When officers arrived, the slur was painted over," Sandoval wrote in an email. According to USA Today, the graffiti is being investigated as a hate crime.



Throughout his career, James has addressed the systemic racism that pervades American culture, no matter who you are. "Racism, we know, exists," James said on May 3 referring to allegations that a Baltimore Orioles baseball player was taunted with racial slurs in Boston. "For me, I just try to be respectful, for one, be respectful to others, and I feel like if you do that consistently, then I believe the karma will come back to you."

James and his family were reportedly not home at the time of the incident, which occurred just hours before the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors for the NBA Championship title.